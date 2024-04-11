2 railways engineers released on bail in contract case

Two more Hellenic Railways (OSE) officials accused of delays in implementing a contract for the rail network’s signaling and remote command were released Thursday on large bail amounts.

The bails set for the defendants’ release were €800,000 and €500,000, respectively. Both are engineers, working for ERGOSE, the OSE subsidiary charged with implementing network upgrade projects, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The two are also forbidden from leaving the country ahead of their trial.

Several other people have been charged. On Monday, another ERGOSE senior manager was let go on a €900,000 bail.

The heavy delays in implementing Contract 717 for signaling and remote control, signed in 2014, are being blamed for the crash of two trains in Tempe, central Greece, on Feb. 28, 2023, which resulted in 57 deaths. It is the deadliest train accident in Greek railways’ history.

Investigation on the contract is conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), because the project was funded with European Union money; EU claims a loss of €15 million from the delays.

The EPPO’s competence is confined to financial damage to the EU. It has no jurisdiction to investigate criminal liability for the accident.