NEWS

2 railways engineers released on bail in contract case

2 railways engineers released on bail in contract case
[Intime]

Two more Hellenic Railways (OSE) officials accused of delays in implementing a contract for the rail network’s signaling and remote command were released Thursday on large bail amounts.

The bails set for the defendants’ release were €800,000 and €500,000, respectively. Both are engineers, working for ERGOSE, the OSE subsidiary charged with implementing network upgrade projects, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The two are also forbidden from leaving the country ahead of their trial. 

Several other people have been charged. On Monday, another ERGOSE senior manager was let go on a €900,000 bail.

The heavy delays in implementing Contract 717 for signaling and remote control, signed in 2014, are being blamed for the crash of two trains in Tempe, central Greece, on Feb. 28, 2023, which resulted in 57 deaths. It is the deadliest train accident in Greek railways’ history.

Investigation on the contract is conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), because the project was funded with European Union money; EU claims a loss of €15 million from the delays.

The EPPO’s competence is confined to financial damage to the EU. It has no jurisdiction to investigate criminal liability for the accident.

Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Livestock cargo ship runs aground off Pserimos
NEWS

Livestock cargo ship runs aground off Pserimos

Five OSE insiders got hold of audio files of Tempe train crash
NEWS

Five OSE insiders got hold of audio files of Tempe train crash

No-confidence debate comes to a head
NEWS

No-confidence debate comes to a head

‘I’m not hiding,’ ex-transport minister says
NEWS

‘I’m not hiding,’ ex-transport minister says

Gas pipe claim at Tempe crash site dismissed by opposition MP as a ‘lie’
NEWS

Gas pipe claim at Tempe crash site dismissed by opposition MP as a ‘lie’

Gov’t ‘accepts’ opposition’s challenge of a no confidence motion
NEWS

Gov’t ‘accepts’ opposition’s challenge of a no confidence motion