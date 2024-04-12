Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund

Seeking new ways to bolster European defensive cooperation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the creation of a European Security Fund in statements after meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Friday.

“We have discussed a lot about the future of Europe’s defense,” he said, proposing “to explore new ways of cooperation at the European level to address common threats.”

According to Mitsotakis, there could be joint borrowing through the creation of a European Security Fund to meet common challenges, such as anti-missile defense.

“If we use the fund, we will need emblematic programs that will prove that they offer security to European citizens,” he said, stressing that “the facts have changed and new security challenges should be brought to the fore.”

The Greek PM also referred to the migration issue, noting that “we may be in different parts of the continent, our borders are not just our countries’ borders but those of the EU,” highlighting the importance of border protection. Mitsotakis’ visit to Poland was the first by a Greek prime minister since 2011.

He also stressed his personal links to the country, noting that his “wife is originally from Poland,” while also expressing Greek appreciation to Polish firefighters who came to Greece last year to extinguish wildfires.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, the impact of which “is evident in Poland,” he vowed to “continue our strong support for Ukraine financially and militarily for as long as it is needed.”