Androulakis lashes out at PM for shirking TV debate

Socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday for refusing his challenge to a televised debate ahead of the European Parliament elections in June, alleging that the conservative leader is avoiding scrutiny over fraud allegations.

“Mitsotakis is avoiding a debate to evade accountability for corruption, including in the public tenders of the economic recovery fund,” Androulakis told a crowd of supporters in the southern suburb of Ilioupoli.

The EU’s 723-billion-euro fund, officially named the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), was established to drive post-pandemic growth. An article on the Politico website last week revealed that authorities are investigating allegations of fraud related to the allocation of 2.5 billion euros in European funds to just 10 companies in Greece.

“Corruption, cover-ups, and impunity characterize the ND administration,” Androulakis said, emphasizing the necessity of a “strong and responsible opposition” that will ultimately rule the country after the next legislative election.

“It is the only way to combat corruption, impunity, arrogance, and the policies of New Democracy that exacerbate inequalities and undermine the daily lives of Greeks by increasing the cost of living,” he said.