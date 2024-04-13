Israeli envoy to Greece warns Iran against strike

Amid global fears of a large-scale upheaval in the Middle East, Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Noam Katz, warned Iran not to attack Israel, saying it has the ability to react decisively.

Speaking at the ninth Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Katz said Israel is a strong country, with “very strong defense measures and the ability to react.”

“I hope they don’t make that mistake,” he said, adding that Tehran got a warning from the whole international community, starting with American President Joe Biden, as well as similar messages from Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

He went on to stress that the regime in Iran is extremist with hegemonic ambitions in the Middle East and that it has built a network of powerful proxies across the Middle East, namely the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, which actually controls the Lebanese regime, as well as Hamas.