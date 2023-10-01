NEWS

Greece condemns Ankara terrorist attack

[Reuters]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in Ankara.

“Greece strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Ankara. We express our solidarity with the people and Government of Turkiye and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” its official Twitter account @GreeceMFA posted.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the Ministry of Interior, while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police. Two police officers were slightly injured, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

