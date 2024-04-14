Arrests made in Thessaloniki nightclub shooting incident

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting outside a nightclub in western Thessaloniki early Saturday following an altercation with a staff member.

Two other individuals, aged 41 and 26, were also taken into custody for their roles in the incident.

Police discovered the firearm used in the shooting, along with a small amount of cannabis, at the 26-year-old’s residence in eastern Thessaloniki.

Charges against the trio, including firearms violations and drug offenses, are pending referral to the appropriate prosecutor.