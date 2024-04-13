NEWS

Police remove squatters from Komotini university

Police remove squatters from Komotini university
File photo.

Authorities removed squatters from the premises of Democritus University of Thrace in Komotini, northeastern Greece, during a police operation on Saturday morning.

A group of individuals had been occupying a space within the university premises since Friday morning. Police intervention occurred at the request of the university’s rector authorities. There was no report of arrests.

There is currently no information available regarding the identity of the squatters or their demands.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Education Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plan mulled to tackle juvenile delinquency
NEWS

Plan mulled to tackle juvenile delinquency

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou
NEWS

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou

Education Ministry to probe school attack
NEWS

Education Ministry to probe school attack

Fewer thugs, more violence, student survey indicates
NEWS

Fewer thugs, more violence, student survey indicates

Campus safety plans under assessment
NEWS

Campus safety plans under assessment

School bullies to get their comeuppance
NEWS

School bullies to get their comeuppance