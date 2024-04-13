Police remove squatters from Komotini university

Authorities removed squatters from the premises of Democritus University of Thrace in Komotini, northeastern Greece, during a police operation on Saturday morning.

A group of individuals had been occupying a space within the university premises since Friday morning. Police intervention occurred at the request of the university’s rector authorities. There was no report of arrests.

There is currently no information available regarding the identity of the squatters or their demands.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.