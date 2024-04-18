Probe into prosecutor’s handling of Tempe complaints

A Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered a probe into possible disciplinary liabilities on the part of a prosecutor in Larissa, who, in the context of the investigation of the 2023 Tempe railway collision, shelved complaints against political figures, instead of forwarding them to Parliament.

Relatives of the 57 victims of the disaster had submitted a complaint alleging that ministers were involved in covering the crash site with aggregate, which they say hindered the gathering of evidence.

A case has already been taken to an appeals court contesting the Larissa prosecutor’s decision.