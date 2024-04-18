NEWS

5.6 magnitude quake hits central Turkey

5.6 magnitude quake hits central Turkey
[Shutterstock]

A moderately strong earthquake has struck central Turkey, the country’s disaster management agency said, causing damage to some buildings. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries.

The 5.6 magnitude quake hit in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, some 450 kilometers east of the capital, Ankara, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

It was felt in neighboring provinces, including Yozgat, where a two-story building collapsed, the disaster agency said.

Several mudbrick and wooden homes and barns were damaged in the village of Bugdayli, near Sulusaray, according to Tokat’s governor Numan Hatipoglu. Earlier in the day, Sulusaray was hit by two other earthquakes, measuring magnitude 4.7 and magnitude 4.1.

“The buildings, the lampposts, everything swayed like a cradle,” said Gazi Ay, a resident of the town of Turhal, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Sulusaray.

“Everyone ran out of buildings,” he told The Associated Press by telephone, adding that many of his neighbors were too afraid to return to their homes.

Turkey lies on active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people. [AP]

Turkey Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey mourns its tens of thousands dead, surrounded by the ruins of last year’s earthquake
DISASTER OF THE CENTURY

Turkey mourns its tens of thousands dead, surrounded by the ruins of last year’s earthquake

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey
NEWS

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes eastern Turkey
NEWS

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes eastern Turkey

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts
NEWS

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts

Turkey’s key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake
ECONOMY

Turkey’s key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake

4.5 magnitude quake jolts Evia
NEWS

4.5 magnitude quake jolts Evia