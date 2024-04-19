Samos jolted by 4.3 earthquake

The eastern Aegean island of Samos was jolted by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. No injuries or damage were reported.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 11 a.m., was in the sea area 8 kilometers east of the port town of Karlovasi.

The quake’s focal depth was estimated at 12.5 kilometers.

Two people died and 19 were injured after Samos was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in October 2020.