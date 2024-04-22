Parties’ race in runup to European elections intensifies

The race for the European elections dominates the political scene after parties unveiled their roster of candidates last week. Political leaders are crisscrossing the country, aiming to mobilize voters seven weeks before the ballot.

On the diplomatic front, Greek and Turkish delegations hold a meeting on confidence-building measures in Athens on Monday. Meanwhile, Athens is closely monitoring tensions in the Middle East, where fears persist that the crisis could spread.

European elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit central Greece for the inauguration of the southern section of the E65 motorway. Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis is on a 10-day tour across the Aegean Sea, visiting 27 islands.

Socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis was in the northern port city of Thessaloniki over the weekend, while Communist KKE leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas begins a tour to Canada followed by the United States on Monday.

The latest poll has shown gains for ruling New Democracy and SYRIZA, and losses for PASOK and the nationalist Greek Solution.

New Democracy has informally set a goal of maintaining or exceeding the support it garnered in the previous European elections – approximately 33%, or at least securing a share of votes above 30%. The inclusion of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek mayor-elect in Albania recently sentenced to two years in prison for vote-buying, on its ballot appears to be providing an extra electoral boost.

SYRIZA and PASOK continue to vie for second place. Kasselakis continues to advocate for simultaneous national and European elections, although SYRIZA’s primary objective remains securing the runner-up spot. Androulakis has said that securing the second place for PASOK is a prerequisite for the center-left to have prospects of governance.

Greek-Turkish dialogue

Greek and Turkish delegations hold a meeting on confidence-building measures at the Defense Ministry in Athens on Monday.

Leading the delegations will be Greek Ambassador Theocharis Lalakos and Turkish Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Burak Akcapar, while high-level armed forces officers from both countries will also take part in the meetings.

Mitsotakis will visit Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 13. The policy of rapprochement with Turkey has helped decrease illegal migration flows, Mitsotakis said from Lesvos. Erdogan said on Saturday that he views their upcoming meeting as “an important milestone” in exploring how the two countries’ relationship can be improved.

Middle East

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is in Luxembourg to attend the Foreign Affairs Council. The agenda includes Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Sudan, and current affairs.

The crisis between Israel and Iran appears to be de-escalating, with diplomats in Athens predicting that it will remain manageable due to pressure from Washington. Gaza ceasefire negotiations are expected to resume, even though Qatar is reviewing its role as a mediator. Reports suggest that Hamas leaders, hosted in Qatar, are seeking alternative refuge amid growing pressure in hostage talks.

Athens is concerned about the potential repercussions of the crisis spreading further across the region, particularly its impact on the economy, tourism, and migration.

Earthquake drill

The country’s largest earthquake drill kicks off in Crete on Monday. The scenario simulates a 7.2 magnitude earthquake and will encompass all 24 municipalities of Crete, including airports, ports, public services, and 1,040 schools. An estimated 100,000 to 150,000 people will take part in the drill.