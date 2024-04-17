Greek interest surges ahead of European elections; health, poverty seen as top campaign issues

Greeks’ interest in the upcoming European Parliament elections has surged compared to the last vote five years ago, according to a Eurobarometer survey released on Wednesday, with public health, poverty and jobs seen as top campaign issues.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they were interested in the vote, which will take place between June 6 and 9, six points higher compared to the period before the 2019 election. The percentage who said they are likely to vote in the election stood at 76 percent, up from 62 in 2019.

According to the survey, public health emerged as a top concern for 56 percent of respondents during the election campaign. The fight against poverty and social exclusion, along with initiatives supporting the economy and the generation of new employment opportunities, were both highlighted by 55 percent of respondents.

Subsequently, agricultural policy garnered the attention of 35 percent of participants, trailed by defense and security, chosen by 31 percent.

The EU conducts regular Eurobarometer surveys to gauge public sentiment across its 27 member states; however, these surveys do not assess support for specific political parties.

