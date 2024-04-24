NEWS

Teen in Pella arrested for putting out cigarette on student’s cheek 

Teen in Pella arrested for putting out cigarette on student’s cheek 
[Shutterstock]

A 15-year-old boy from the town of Pella in northern Greece was arrested for putting out a lit cigarette on the cheek of a fellow classmate, state-run wire service AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The incident happened two weeks ago at a bus station in the municipality of Skydra. The victim, aged 14-year-old boy, informed the police and was treated for a light burn at the local hospital. 

The attacker’s parents were also charged with inadequate supervision of a minor. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen in Messolonghi accused of beating up school student 
NEWS

Teen in Messolonghi accused of beating up school student 

Inner workings of hooligans revealed
NEWS

Inner workings of hooligans revealed

Police hunt for gunman after robbery at Athens diagnostic center
NEWS

Police hunt for gunman after robbery at Athens diagnostic center

Racist violence surges in Greece, report finds
NEWS

Racist violence surges in Greece, report finds

67 hooligans charged with 28 offences
NEWS

67 hooligans charged with 28 offences

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling