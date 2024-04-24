Teen in Pella arrested for putting out cigarette on student’s cheek 

A 15-year-old boy from the town of Pella in northern Greece was arrested for putting out a lit cigarette on the cheek of a fellow classmate, state-run wire service AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The incident happened two weeks ago at a bus station in the municipality of Skydra. The victim, aged 14-year-old boy, informed the police and was treated for a light burn at the local hospital.

The attacker’s parents were also charged with inadequate supervision of a minor.