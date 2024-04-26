NEWS

Two indicted over fatal shooting of dog in Thermi

Two indicted over fatal shooting of dog in Thermi
File photo.

A Thessaloniki prosecutor has brought criminal charges against two men who were arrested for shooting and killing a dog in the municipality of Thermi, southeast of the northern port city.

The 47-year-old rancher and his 44-year-old friend, who remain in custody, will appear before an investigative magistrate on Saturday.

They are being prosecuted on a case-by-case basis, with charges including killing a companion animal and violations of weapons law.

As stated in the case file, the 44-year-old, acting at the behest of the 47-year-old, executed the dog with a shotgun, because – according to what the latter testified to the police – it had entered his stable and exhibited signs of aggression toward his animals. 

According to local reports the dog belonged to another breeder in the area. In addition to the case filed against them, the two men were fined. 

Crime Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Forty-seven wild animals found poisoned in Evros
NEWS

Forty-seven wild animals found poisoned in Evros

Woman in northern Greece with 54 dogs fined
NEWS

Woman in northern Greece with 54 dogs fined

Police investigating deaths of four cats in Spetses
NEWS

Police investigating deaths of four cats in Spetses

Police see no Husky abuse
NEWS

Police see no Husky abuse

Famous winter destination under fire over dog killing
NEWS

Famous winter destination under fire over dog killing

Mother bear with 2 cubs shot dead near Konitsa
NEWS

Mother bear with 2 cubs shot dead near Konitsa