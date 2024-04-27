Authorities investigate potential data breach at Interior Ministry branch following break-in

Authorities in Athens are investigating a potential data breach following a break-in at the Interior Ministry’s election directorate.

The incident occurred between 1.40 p.m. and 2.10 p.m. on Friday, while the directorate head was absent from the office, which is located on downtown Evangelistrias Street.

The perpetrators forced their way into the office by breaking the lock. While nothing has been reported missing, there are concerns regarding the possibility that the suspects may have tampered with the computers, which contain sensitive state documents and data.