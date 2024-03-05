EYP deputy chief replaced to boost fight against organized crime

In a move aimed, according to sources, at bolstering Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) in its fight against organized crime, the government on Tuesday replaced the agency’s deputy chief, Lieutenant-General Giorgos Kellis, with Antonis Tzitzis, a former officer of the Greek Police (ELAS).

Tzitzis, who departed from the force in 2022, previously served as the head of the General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki.

Kellis submitted his resignation citing emergency family health reasons, which sources perceive as facilitating the government’s decision.

Sources suggest that Kellis, departing from his post just 13 months after his appointment, is likely to assume a government position in the coming weeks.

Analysts anticipate that these recent developments will bolster the influence of the police and the Citizen Protection Ministry within EYP.