A landslide struck the tiny island of Therasia (sometimes spelled Thirasia), situated near Santorini in the Greek Cyclades, on Saturday, according to reports. No injuries were reported, although several stores suffered considerable damage.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m. in Korfos, a settlement located on the eastern side of Therasia, serving as the port for the island’s capital, Manolas.

Further details are currently unavailable.