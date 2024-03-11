Farmers left unsatisfied after meeting with PM, arrange follow-up

Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a 15-member committee of farmers from the region of Thessaly in central Greece concluded without substantive answers regarding the timeline for compensating damages caused by last year’s floods, according to Rizos Maroudas, president of the United Federation of Agricultural Associations of Larissa.

Maroudas said that farmers requested no change in land use in Thessaly and emphasized the need for all necessary measures and infrastructure to achieve this goal. He noted a lack of substantial information on the master plan prepared by Dutch experts, citing significant delays in the schedule.

Regarding direct subsidies, he mentioned that payments were expected to be disbursed by late June, with compensation for damaged tree crops assured. Additionally, adjustments to electricity bills were deemed necessary due to reported power cuts by the Public Power Corporation (PPC), despite proposed legislation in parliament. Maroudas also highlighted delays in repairing damages in the northernmost regional unit of Evros.

Thessaly’s unionists will meet again with the prime minister on Friday at the Maximos Mansion, aiming to address pending issues.

Mitsotakis acknowledged the ongoing discussions with farmers regarding the return of excise duties on agricultural fuel, emphasizing the need for a fair and effective resolution. He expressed satisfaction with the peaceful nature of recent rural protests.

Mitsotakis mentioned the progressing talks on the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) restructuring, noting Greece’s detailed proposals to the Council of Ministers. The three main features of the new CAP Strategy Plan for Greece are the elimination of inequalities, strengthening a new generation of farmers and support for development.