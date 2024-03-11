NEWS

Farmers left unsatisfied after meeting with PM, arrange follow-up

Farmers left unsatisfied after meeting with PM, arrange follow-up
[InTime News]

Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a 15-member committee of farmers from the region of Thessaly in central Greece concluded without substantive answers regarding the timeline for compensating damages caused by last year’s floods, according to Rizos Maroudas, president of the United Federation of Agricultural Associations of Larissa.

Maroudas said that farmers requested no change in land use in Thessaly and emphasized the need for all necessary measures and infrastructure to achieve this goal. He noted a lack of substantial information on the master plan prepared by Dutch experts, citing significant delays in the schedule.

Regarding direct subsidies, he mentioned that payments were expected to be disbursed by late June, with compensation for damaged tree crops assured. Additionally, adjustments to electricity bills were deemed necessary due to reported power cuts by the Public Power Corporation (PPC), despite proposed legislation in parliament. Maroudas also highlighted delays in repairing damages in the northernmost regional unit of Evros. 

Thessaly’s unionists will meet again with the prime minister on Friday at the Maximos Mansion, aiming to address pending issues.

Mitsotakis acknowledged the ongoing discussions with farmers regarding the return of excise duties on agricultural fuel, emphasizing the need for a fair and effective resolution. He expressed satisfaction with the peaceful nature of recent rural protests.

Mitsotakis mentioned the progressing talks on the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) restructuring, noting Greece’s detailed proposals to the Council of Ministers. The three main features of the new CAP Strategy Plan for Greece are the elimination of inequalities, strengthening a new generation of farmers and support for development.

Agriculture Natural disaster

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM unveils Dutch flood protection plans for Thessaly, plays down cotton farming concerns
NEWS

PM unveils Dutch flood protection plans for Thessaly, plays down cotton farming concerns

Dutch experts present flood protection proposals for Thessaly province
NEWS

Dutch experts present flood protection proposals for Thessaly province

Compensation claims for livestock farmers to start on Thursday
NEWS

Compensation claims for livestock farmers to start on Thursday

Five months after floods, Thessaly awaits recovery
NEWS

Five months after floods, Thessaly awaits recovery

Thessaly famers want flooded land back
NEWS

Thessaly famers want flooded land back

Flood-stricken farmers continue mobilizations
NEWS

Flood-stricken farmers continue mobilizations