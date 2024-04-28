Retailer extend hours for Palm Sunday ahead of Easter week

Inflation-turnover. Retail business turnover increased by 12.7% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, an increase largely driven by inflation. According to the data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the turnover of retail businesses that offer a monthly update amounted to 3.55 billion euros in May, against €3.15 billion in May last year.

Stores will open on Sunday, in line with Easter holiday arrangements.

Merchant associations advise small retail shops to operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship suggests extending hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During Holy Week, stores will operate continuously from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Holy Monday to Holy Thursday. On Good Friday, small stores are recommended to open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., while larger retailers may operate from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to May Day observance.