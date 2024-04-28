Retailer extend hours for Palm Sunday ahead of Easter week
Stores will open on Sunday, in line with Easter holiday arrangements.
Merchant associations advise small retail shops to operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship suggests extending hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
During Holy Week, stores will operate continuously from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Holy Monday to Holy Thursday. On Good Friday, small stores are recommended to open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., while larger retailers may operate from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to May Day observance.