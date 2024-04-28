NEWS

Retailer extend hours for Palm Sunday ahead of Easter week

Retailer extend hours for Palm Sunday ahead of Easter week
Inflation-turnover. Retail business turnover increased by 12.7% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, an increase largely driven by inflation. According to the data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the turnover of retail businesses that offer a monthly update amounted to 3.55 billion euros in May, against €3.15 billion in May last year.

Stores will open on Sunday, in line with Easter holiday arrangements.

Merchant associations advise small retail shops to operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship suggests extending hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During Holy Week, stores will operate continuously from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Holy Monday to Holy Thursday. On Good Friday, small stores are recommended to open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., while larger retailers may operate from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to May Day observance.

Shopping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
31 defendants face array of charges in court
HOOLIGANS HEARING

31 defendants face array of charges in court

Five judges fired for breach of duty
NEWS

Five judges fired for breach of duty

Ex-prosecutor sentenced over missing case files
NEWS

Ex-prosecutor sentenced over missing case files

After delays, trial on fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle begins
NEWS

After delays, trial on fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle begins

Prosecutor accepts probe into Tempe train crash scene
NEWS

Prosecutor accepts probe into Tempe train crash scene

Greek top court bars far-right Spartiates party from EU election race
NEWS

Greek top court bars far-right Spartiates party from EU election race