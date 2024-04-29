NEWS

16 detained following weekend hearings on Lyngeridis killing

16 detained following weekend hearings on Lyngeridis killing
File photo.

A total of 16 defendants were detained following extensive hearings over the weekend regarding their involvement in a criminal organization and the murder of 31-year-old police officer Giorgos Lyngeridis outside a volleyball stadium near Piraeus in December. According to the case file, some of them hold prominent positions within the structure of Olympiakos’ organized supporters.

On Sunday, nine defendants were detained, including the alleged leader of the organized supporters.

So far, a total of 19 individuals have been detained in connection to the case. In addition to the 16, three individuals have been convicted of drug possession and trafficking.

Presently, judicial authorities are scrutinizing the extensive case file, spanning thousands of pages, detailing criminal activities involving a total of 167 defendants. Arrest warrant are expected in the coming days to bring all those implicated in the murder and other criminal activities to justice.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Six found guilty in connection with deadly 2018 fire
MATI

Six found guilty in connection with deadly 2018 fire

Mati wildfire: Court to issue verdicts six year after tragedy on Monday
NEWS

Mati wildfire: Court to issue verdicts six year after tragedy on Monday

31 defendants face array of charges in court
HOOLIGANS HEARING

31 defendants face array of charges in court

Five judges fired for breach of duty
NEWS

Five judges fired for breach of duty

Ex-prosecutor sentenced over missing case files
NEWS

Ex-prosecutor sentenced over missing case files

After delays, trial on fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle begins
NEWS

After delays, trial on fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle begins