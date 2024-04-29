16 detained following weekend hearings on Lyngeridis killing

A total of 16 defendants were detained following extensive hearings over the weekend regarding their involvement in a criminal organization and the murder of 31-year-old police officer Giorgos Lyngeridis outside a volleyball stadium near Piraeus in December. According to the case file, some of them hold prominent positions within the structure of Olympiakos’ organized supporters.

On Sunday, nine defendants were detained, including the alleged leader of the organized supporters.

So far, a total of 19 individuals have been detained in connection to the case. In addition to the 16, three individuals have been convicted of drug possession and trafficking.

Presently, judicial authorities are scrutinizing the extensive case file, spanning thousands of pages, detailing criminal activities involving a total of 167 defendants. Arrest warrant are expected in the coming days to bring all those implicated in the murder and other criminal activities to justice.