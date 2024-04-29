NEWS

Mati wildfire: Court to issue verdicts six year after tragedy on Monday

Mati wildfire: Court to issue verdicts six year after tragedy on Monday
File photo.

Six years after the devastating wildfire in Attica’s seaside town of Mati and nearby areas, which claimed 104 lives and left dozens injured, a three-member misdemeanors court will issue its verdicts on the 21 defendants on Monday.

Top executives of the state apparatus, the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection, as well as local government officials are in the dock, along with Konstantinos Angelopoulos, the man who, with criminal negligence, lit a fire in Daou Penteli, even though there were gale-force winds, which ultimately led to the disaster.

In February, the trial prosecutor, Panagiotis Maniatis, recommended guilty verdicts for nine defendants and the acquittal of 12 others, including the then Attica regional governor, Rena Dourou, and the then mayor of Marathonas, Ilias Psinakis.

Despite the fact that the decision will finally be issued, the risk of the statute of limitations looms. Until the decision becomes final, after possible appeals to the Supreme Court, the time limits remain tight.

Fire Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three arrested over Paros fire
NEWS

Three arrested over Paros fire

Mati: Fire service official handed suspended sentence for false information
NEWS

Mati: Fire service official handed suspended sentence for false information

Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29
NEWS

Verdict on 2018 Mati fire on April 29

Domestic dispute sparks house fire near Thessaloniki
NEWS

Domestic dispute sparks house fire near Thessaloniki

Mati fire victim seeks prosecution of ex-minister
NEWS

Mati fire victim seeks prosecution of ex-minister

Prosecutor targets nine over Mati fire
NEWS

Prosecutor targets nine over Mati fire