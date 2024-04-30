Turkish national shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem

A Turkish national on Tuesday stabbed an Israeli border policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by officers at the scene, Israeli police said.

The border policeman was moderately wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the October 7 Hamas attacks that sparked the six-month-old war in Gaza.

“A terrorist armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem … charged at the border police officer and stabbed him,” said a police statement.

The wounded policeman and another officer on scene fought off and shot the attacker, who was later pronounced dead, it said. [Reuters]