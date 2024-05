Thirty-eight migrants were rescued off the southern coast of Crete on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

The migrants, all men, were located by the crew of a Liberian-flagged cargo ship some 17.5 nautical miles south of the small island of Gavdos and then transported by a Coast Guard lifeboat to the Cretan port of Sfakia.

They will next be transferred to the city of Chania and then to the Kalatha Akrotiri camps for migrants.