NEWS

One migrant dies, 25 rescued off Greek island

One migrant dies, 25 rescued off Greek island
File photo.

Greece has recovered the body of one migrant and rescued 25, while searching for at least four more believed missing after their boat sank off the island of Samos, the coastguard said on Sunday.

The rescued migrants were taken to a port facility on Samos, while a search and rescue operation for the missing was ongoing, a coastguard official said on condition of anonymity.

In a separate incident, the coastguard located on Saturday a speedboat with migrants sailing off the island of Chios. Following a pursuit, Greek authorities found 20 migrants, including two children, who had landed on Chios.

Greece has been a favored gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia since 2015 when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands mainly through neighbouring Turkey.

Numbers dropped significantly before rising again last year to 41,561 arrivals by sea. Some 10,854 migrants have reached Greece by sea so far this year. [Reuters]

Migration Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three minors die, 19 migrants rescued at Chios island
NEWS

Three minors die, 19 migrants rescued at Chios island

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s coast, killing at least 20 people
NEWS

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s coast, killing at least 20 people

TV crew finds decomposed body on Karpathos beach
NEWS

TV crew finds decomposed body on Karpathos beach

Lesvos: 57 migrants found, 2 bodies recovered, one person missing
NEWS

Lesvos: 57 migrants found, 2 bodies recovered, one person missing

Two migrants found dead, 18 rescued off Lesvos
NEWS

Two migrants found dead, 18 rescued off Lesvos

At least two dead after migrant dinghy capsizes off Lesvos
NEWS

At least two dead after migrant dinghy capsizes off Lesvos