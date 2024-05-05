Street Food Festival | Athens | May 10-12, 17-19 & 24-26
The Athens Street Food Festival transforms the historic Old OSY Bus Depot (Pireos & Ermou) in Gazi into a culinary paradise for three weekends this month. Since 2016, it’s been the country’s largest foodie event, reshaping the local gastronomy scene and setting street food trends. With cuisines from around the globe and renowned chefs like Alexandros Tsiotinis and Grigoris Kikis, it promises unique flavors. Music and entertainment complete the festival atmosphere. Pre-book 3-euro tickets at Viva’s more.com.