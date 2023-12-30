Mandatory POS use in farmer’s markets

The implementation of Point of Sale (POS) machines for credit and debit card transactions in farmer’s markets will commence on Tuesday, as announced by the Panhellenic Federation of Professional Sellers of Farmer’s Markets on Sunday.

This marks a new era for farmer’s markets, obligating the universal use of POS machines to optimize service for both consumers and vendors.

Effective from Monday, sellers in farmer’s markets, fairs, and Sunday markets must accept card payments and instant payment services.

Regarding penalties for non-compliance, a ministerial decision specifies that, exceptionally, no fines will be imposed on new obligees from February 1 to March 1, 2024, provided they have procured card acceptance terminals by January 31, 2024, and are awaiting installation.