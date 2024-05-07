Pro-Palestine protesters clash with police in Athens

Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police in Athens Tuesday, when some among the 1,000-odd crowd attempted to scale the gates of the Egyptian embassy, at the capital’s Syntagma Square.

Riot police used batons, tear gas and flashbang grenades to push back the protesters and the formed a line in front of the embassy.

A few minutes earlier, tear gas had been used when protesters attempted to move toward the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, beneath the Parliament building.