Suspended sentence for two Ukrainian tourists who groped girls

A Thessaloniki court has sentenced two Ukrainian male tourists to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, after finding them guilty of sexually harassing three girls aged between 12 and 14 on the night of Holy Saturday.

Two of the girls told the court that the men had approached them, with drinks in their hands, near the city’s railway station, spoke to them “in a language they couldn’t understand” and then groped them.

The two defendants, aged 26 and 42, said that they had come to Greece with another friend to spend Easter.

They attributed their actions to the “joy of the resurrection.”

“It is a tradition in our country to embrace on the night of the resurrection,” the 42-year-old said. [ERT]

