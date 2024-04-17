NEWS

Juveniles face reformatory measures for assault on teacher in Thessaloniki

Two juveniles, convicted of robbing a teacher outside a Thessaloniki high school last November, are subject to reformatory measures.

The Thessaloniki Juvenile Court has mandated guardianship for the minors, aged 16 and 17, along with compulsory psychological support programs and 180 hours of community service.

The perpetrators admitted guilt, offering apologies to the teacher.

A third juvenile was acquitted due to doubts about their involvement.

Following police intervention near the school, all three were detained at the Avlona Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities swiftly located the minors after officers of the unit of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) witnessed the attack while passing the scene.

