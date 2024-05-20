Civil servants planning strike, protest rally on Tuesday

The umbrella union representing Greece’s public sector workers, ADEDY, has announced a nationwide 24-hour strike on Tuesday.

The union is calling for a horizontal increase of 10% in the salaries of public sector employees, the reinstatement of the two additional salaries in the public sector known as the Christmas and Easter bonuses and collective bargaining.

“Fourteen years after the bailouts, when our salaries were cut by 40%, bonuses were abolished, the 2% solidarity levy was imposed, a wage freeze was imposed in the 2016-2017 period and the tax-free income threshold was reduced, the government is provoking us with the crumbs of its income policy and leading public sector workers to destitution,” ADEDY said.

Protesters will gather at 11 a.m. outside the Finance Ministry in downtown Athens.

The strike will affect state services and traffic in the city center.