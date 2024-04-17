24-hour strike to paralyze transport

Private-sector trade union federation GSEE is holding a 24-hour strike Wednesday, aiming to promote public urban transportation, demanding collective labor agreements and personnel hirings. The strike is expected to impact public transport services across Greece.

During the strike, all three lines of the Athens metro and the tram will be out of service, while city buses will operate on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Taxi drivers are holding a work stoppage from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The national railway will also be affected, with the managing company, Hellenic Trains, announcing changes and cancellations on their website.

Additionally, the country’s seamen federation PNO will participate in the strike, resulting in ferries and boats remaining docked nationwide for the full 24 hours.

GSEE unionists will stage a protest rally at Klafthmonos Square at 11 a.m., while PAME, a union associated with the Greek Communist Party (KKE), will hold a separate rally a bit earlier, at 10.30 a.m. on Syntagma Square. Delivery workers will conduct a protest motorcade in the center of the capital, commencing from Pedion tou Areos park at 5 p.m.

Greek journalists held a 24-hour strike Tuesday to protest the employers’ refusal to sign collective labor agreements in privately owned media, low wages and a threat to plurality, their union said.