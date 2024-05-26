Two volunteers attacked and stabbed in Mount Parnitha
Two volunteers, aged 33 and 32, were attacked by unknown assailants early Saturday in Mount Parnitha, north of Athens.
One victim reported to police that they were participating in a forest cleanup and decided to spend the night in an abandoned building. Around 1:30 a.m., two cars with seven young individuals arrived and questioned their presence. After an initial departure, the assailants returned and attacked the volunteers.
The 33-year-old escaped to seek help, returning to find the 32-year-old with stab wounds. The injured volunteer was taken to Attiko Hospital and is now out of danger.
One of the victims described the attackers as a “pack of animals” and recounted how they were surrounded, beaten and taunted.
Police are investigating the incident.