NEWS

Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travellers

israel-cyprus-reach-tourism-deal-for-vaccinated-travellers

Israel and Cyprus announced a tourism agreement Sunday to allow citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine.

The agreement between the two Mediterranean countries is a step toward restoring their tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the nearly year-long pandemic. Both countries have large tourism sectors.

Last week, Israel reached a similar deal with Greece.

"This opens up the possibility of restarting tourism in the near future," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Cypriot tourists in Israel and Israeli tourists in Cyprus."

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said he expected the deal to go into effect on April 1.

Anastasiades also said he was "very interested" in getting more details about a possible COVID-19 treatment being developed by Israel's Ichilov hospital and said that Cyprus would participate in upcoming clinical trials.

[AP]

Diplomacy Tourism Travel
READ MORE
11-eu-states-agree-on-rules-for-tourism-reopening0
NEWS

11 EU states agree on rules for tourism reopening

serbian-foreign-minister-closing-border-harms-greece-amp-8217-s-interests0
NEWS

Serbian foreign minister: Closing border harms Greece’s interests

pm-in-israel-wins-tourism-pledge-and-warns-on-turkey0
NEWS

PM, in Israel, wins tourism pledge and warns on Turkey

israel-to-allow-flights-to-greece-cyprus-on-august-10
NEWS

Israel to allow flights to Greece, Cyprus on August 1

foreign-minister-urges-eu-citizens-to-visit-greece0
NEWS

Foreign minister urges EU citizens to visit Greece

greek-pm-seeks-safe-corridor-for-tourism-with-seven-countries0
NEWS

Greek PM seeks ‘safe corridor’ for tourism with seven countries