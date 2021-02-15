blinken-reiterates-us-support-for-greek-turkish-exploratory-talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support for the ongoing exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey in a phone call with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias earlier on Monday, Sate Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken welcomed Greece’s “sustained leadership” in advancing the Transatlantic and European integration of the Western Balkans and the two ministers reaffirmed the “historic importance of North Macedonia’s NATO accession.”

They also discussed their commitment to further strengthening US-Greek bilateral relations, including through the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue and the 3+1 process with Cyprus and Israel, as well as close cooperation on defense, energy diversification, and stability in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.