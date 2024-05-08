ENVIRONMENT

WWF Med chief: Island building frenzy must stop

WWF Med chief: Island building frenzy must stop

The director of the WWF’s Mediterranean office Alessio Satta has described the construction onslaught on the Greek islands as the most underestimated problem in the region. 

Speaking to Kathimerini, Satta said the real problem is land consumption and reckless coastal development. 

“All the efforts to reduce water and energy consumption made by the governments of the Mediterranean countries are misleading. They are useful but they mislead the public from the real problem, which is land consumption and reckless coastal development,” he said. 

“There is no other option but to stop building along the coast. We have no choice in the Mediterranean, we will be swallowed by climate change. In addition, the cost of restoring infrastructure, both public and private, will be enormous. It is not sustainable in any way. It is a huge issue, perhaps the most serious, that is absent from the public debate,” he added.

Environment Construction Interview

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens

Paros threatened by unprecedented building spree
ENVIRONMENT

Paros threatened by unprecedented building spree

Concern over difficult summer ahead
FIRE SEASON

Concern over difficult summer ahead

Number of wildfires 22% higher since start of 2024
ENVIRONMENT

Number of wildfires 22% higher since start of 2024

April hottest in 15 years for many areas
ENVIRONMENT

April hottest in 15 years for many areas

Greek summer wildfire threat nears, outpacing plans to contain it
ENVIRONMENT

Greek summer wildfire threat nears, outpacing plans to contain it