Parliament formally acknowledges National Museum of Natural History

[Giannis Skoulas]

The Parliament formally designated the Greek National Museum of Natural History, previously known as the Goulandris Museum of Natural History.

The Environment and Energy Ministry enacted this recognition under legislation addressing climate change’s impacts, including water and forest management, urban resilience, combating illegal construction, and ensuring energy security.

The museum’s extensive collections, research, educational initiatives and global reputation contributed to its transformation into a National Museum, aligning with the founders’ vision.

Parliament’s widespread support for this transition highlights a dedication to environmental stewardship and cross-sector collaboration.

