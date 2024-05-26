Arsonist arrested in Filiatra; minister vows severe penalties

A man who flouted a ban and caused a fire in Filiatra in southern Greece last week has been arrested and remanded in custody pending trial.

Climate Crisis Minister Vasilis Kikilias said the government will not tolerate arson and severe penalties will be imposed.

“The irresponsible person in Filiatra, who, despite the ban, lit a fire to burn dry grass and garbage, was remanded and will be taken to Korydallos Prison,” he said in an X post on on Saturday.

The man was fined 2,148 euros.