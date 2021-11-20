THE NEW YORK TIMES

The internet broke brand loyalty

the-internet-broke-brand-loyalty
One way that our lives online have rewired our brains is that we’re more comfortable buying from an unfamiliar brand. And those same changing habits may also be making us less loyal to anything that we buy. [Kiel Mutschelknaus/The New York Times]
Shira Ovide

A few winters ago, I and many other American women purchased the Amazon Coat, a fairly affordable piece of outerwear that grabbed attention for a hot minute. It’s an OK coat, but I keep forgetting the name of the manufacturer. I doubt that I’m a customer for life.

I’m not an oddball in this respect. One way that our lives online have rewired our brains is that we’re more comfortable buying from an unfamiliar brand. And those same changing habits may also be making us less loyal to anything that we buy.

I was talking about this phenomenon recently with Josh Lowitz and Michael R. Levin, co-founders of the research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. We talked about the ways that online customer reviews, relatively low-cost social media advertising, and newer shopping destinations like Amazon and Instagram have reordered how we evaluate and buy products. It’s thrilling in many ways, and not so great in others.

Think about the ways that you might have bought something in the Before Times — like, before 2010. Maybe you drove to your local hardware store looking for a cordless drill, and it stocked only DeWalt models.

You trusted the store to sell a good product — or if you didn’t, it was your only option anyway. That’s what you bought. The retailer essentially made the choice for you, Levin and Lowitz said.

That’s not usually how we shop anymore. Instead of having that solo choice, we can browse the gazillion cordless drills on Amazon from our sofas and evaluate online customer reviews.

Startups like Dollar Shave Club and Warby Parker proved that a clever product and canny advertising can turn us away from old standbys. We don’t need the store to be the arbiter of what we buy anymore. We might just need nudges on Instagram to persuade us to try new cookware.

In many ways, this is awesome. A one-person company might need only a Shopify website, listings on Amazon or a Facebook page to compete with multinational conglomerates. Powerhouses like Nike or Levi’s can’t rest on their laurels for a century. We get more choices, are more open to trying something new and great products can break through.

But like me and my Amazon coat, it may be harder than ever to form a lasting relationship. Maybe you bought the vacuum cleaner that you saw everywhere on TikTok, but will you ever buy from that company again? These young companies, as Lowitz described, “succeed in making sales but not customers.”

What happens if companies focus solely on selling us something immediately, not on making us loyal customers? If companies need only to persuade us to buy something once, I wonder if it creates incentives to make meh products.

There is also a cost to choices. There are more chances for us to get duped from bogus reviews or other online tricks. Sometimes, it’s a relief to have only one option of cordless drills rather than having to pick from an ocean of them online.

Molson Hart, the owner of the educational toy company Viahart that I wrote about earlier this year, told me that he believed it was still possible to build a great brand with lasting customers. It just takes fresh skills.

Products that might have been drive-by purchases on Amazon can encourage repeat buyers by tucking in welcome messages in the product packaging, or reaching out to people who post raves on social media, he said.

The idea is to be in people’s minds, so that they’ll come back for another purchase, leave a positive review on Amazon or both. (Not all customers love these tactics. And some Amazon sellers go too far by offering gift cards in exchange for reviews, which is against the company’s rules.)

“Whether it is a store, Shopify, Amazon, a billboard, an advertisement … whatever. If you can get people’s attention and get them to think your product is good, you’re creating a brand,” Hart said. “It doesn’t matter how you do it.”

We don’t usually step back and think about why we buy certain products. When we do, it’s remarkable how much we’ve changed, and all the ways our habits have bent the shopping world.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

READ MORE
A group of migrants head to a nearby shelter after a day of clashes with Polish security forces at the Kuznica-Bruzgi border checkpoint in Belarus, Nov. 16, 2021. The images at the Belarus-Poland border look familiar, but this emergency has little in common with previous waves of people from Syria, Myanmar and Afghanistan. [James Hill/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

How the Belarus standoff is unlike recent migrant crises

President Joe Biden meets virtually with President Xi Jinping of China at the White House on Monday, November 15. In a chilly relationship of mutual mistrust, staving off the prospect of a broader conflict between two superpowers counts as progress. [Doug Mills/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

US-China summit produces little more than polite words, but they help

Michiel De Smet speaks at The New York Times Climate Hub in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 8, 2021. De Set is the finance program lead for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and finance initiative lead for the European Union Platform on Sustainable Finance. [Craig Gibson/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

In the fight against climate change, young voices speak out

While the coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness against severe disease and hospitalization has mostly held steady, even through the summer surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant, a number of published studies show that their protection against infection, with or without symptoms, has fallen. [The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Efficacy of shots wanes, fueling boosters debate

For the first time in the United States, internet companies seem to be making a concerted effort to make shopping an inextricable and seamless part of the online spaces where we come to be entertained and informed but not necessarily to buy stuff. [Jinhwa Oh/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Why the internet is turning into QVC

Ganesh Moorthy, chief executive of Microchip Technology, holds an example of his company’s product at headquarters in Chandler, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2021. Low-profile chip makers with aging factories have become surprisingly powerful, leading to industry changes that may outlive the pandemic-fueled supply crunch. [Tomás Karmelo Amaya/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Chip shortage creates new power players