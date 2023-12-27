Your top health questions of 2023, answered

We tackled congestion, constipation, coffee and more. Here’s the advice you need for a vigorous new year. [Eric Helgas/The New York Times]

One thing I love about editing the Ask Well column is the camaraderie of it. Every week, we answer a health question: Why am I so congested all the time? (I’ve wondered that, too!) Why does my sleep get worse as I age? (I’m right there with you.) Is my coffee habit in need of an intervention? (Pour me another while we figure it out.)

When I survey our inbox, I’m amazed at what comes in – questions that cover the joys, agonies, confusions and vulnerabilities of being a person. And luckily for us all, we get to seek out the answers.

Here are 10 of the most popular health questions of 2023.

1. Is it bad to wash your hair every day?

The answer depends on your hair texture, how oily it is, whether it’s color-treated and more.

“While it may seem that getting the scalp squeaky clean and without any oils is optimal,” said Dr Murad Alam, a dermatologist at Northwestern University, “keep in mind that the scalp is a living part of your body and not a dinner plate in your dishwasher.”

2. Is arthritis avoidable?

Pain, stiffness and swelling of the joints are common complaints for older adults – and they can be the first sign of a dreaded diagnosis: arthritis. This umbrella term describes more than 100 conditions that cause inflammation in the joints. But it doesn’t have to be an inevitable result of aging.

3. I drink alcohol. What can I do about the damage?

It’s becoming clearer and clearer that even a little alcohol is bad for you – with links to cancer, cardiovascular issues and liver disease. While there’s no magic antidote to erase the harmful effects of a wild night out, there are some measures you can take to boost your health if you enjoy the occasional cocktail.

4. Can a nap make up for a bad night of sleep?

Maybe you stayed up too late doomscrolling, or you whipped your sheets into a tornado replaying an uncomfortable conversation. Either way, you’re wondering: Will a midday nap make up for those precious hours of lost shut-eye? The answer is complicated, we found.

5. Why am I so congested all the time?

So, you wake up every morning all stuffed up, and you want to know what’s going on. Is it that cold you (and everyone else) seem to have? The anatomy of your nose? Allergies? Chronic congestion is tricky to treat, experts say, because any number of things could be causing it. But there are ways to find relief.

6. What should I eat or drink when I have a cold?

If that stuffiness is indeed caused by a cold, turn to foods and drinks that are hydrating, nourishing and comforting (hello, chicken noodle soup!).

7. Why does it become harder to sleep as I age?

As a flagrant tosser and turner, I’ve noticed that the older I get, the less likely I am to wake up refreshed. It turns out there are medical reasons for that: An aging brain, certain health conditions, hormones and lifestyle changes could all be the cause. The good news is that sleepless nights are not a fate you have to live with.

8. Why do I get constipated when I travel?

Any activity that interrupts your regular eating or sleeping schedule risks backing you up. Dehydration, immobility, changing time zones and an altered diet are typically to blame.

9. Do I really need all those skin care products?

If you spend any time on the personal-care side of social media, you’ll see video after video of influencers dousing themselves in an entire medicine cabinet’s worth of products. But simpler is often better when it comes to taking care of your face.

10. How much coffee is too much coffee?

Raise your hand if you’re drinking coffee while reading this. Keep it raised if you’re on your second (or third or fourth) cup of the day. Coffee contains thousands of chemical compounds that may be linked to good health. But it’s also a major source of caffeine, which in excess can cause issues like jitteriness, anxiousness, nausea and trouble sleeping. While experts say that dangerous side effects from coffee-drinking are rare, it’s still possible to overdo it.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.