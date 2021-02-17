The most crucial parameter when dealing with extreme weather is to make sure that no lives are put in danger.

The decision of the government to suspend traffic on the Athens-Thessaloniki highway amid the onset of the Medea weather system averted that risk, at least. What authorities were not able to avert was the power outages in many areas across the country at the same time as officials were urging citizens to stay home.

Regrettably, the debate about the structural shortcomings of the state apparatus is not treated as seriously as it should be. Rather, it usually degenerates into a political snowball fight. As if there were such thing as red or blue snow.