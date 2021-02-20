The road to justice

Anyone who is sincerely interested in revealing the truth and holding the perpetrators accountable in cases of sexual abuse must show real – not rhetorical – confidence in justice.

People should, if they can, facilitate the judicial inquiry and encourage those with evidence to come forward.

Justice has both the means and the exclusive responsibility to respond to any accusation.

The rest which is dominating the public sphere – rumors, screams and curses – is unnecessary, to say the least.