OPINION

Too much hate

Lamenting the quality of public discourse is not merely a matter of taste or an affectation, because public speech can become criminal when it is steeped in political fanaticism.

Democracy has paid dearly for the kind of intolerance and mudslinging we are seeing today and for the violence that so often stems from it.

With this culture of opposition now being so widely disseminated on social media, the country’s political parties have an obligation to set a standard of moderation. They need to sever ties with the extremists who spread incendiary rhetoric and ideas. They need to denounce those who plant the bomb and wait for someone else to light the fuse.

