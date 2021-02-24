No alternative

No one wants to see the police intervene on university grounds. This is not the sort of normality we want.

That said, the recent events at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, was the exact thing that the leftist opposition wanted to see: University authorities asking the police – and not some special security force – to put an end to the occupation of the administration building.

There is no other way to deal with the widespread culture of lawlessness. All other ways have failed.