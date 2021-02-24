OPINION

No alternative

No one wants to see the police intervene on university grounds. This is not the sort of normality we want.

That said, the recent events at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, was the exact thing that the leftist opposition wanted to see: University authorities asking the police – and not some special security force – to put an end to the occupation of the administration building.

There is no other way to deal with the widespread culture of lawlessness. All other ways have failed.

READ MORE
from-the-us-to-china-and-greece-s-interests0
OPINION

From the US to China, and Greece’s interests

OPINION

Defense against slander and hatred

US President Joe Biden announces changes to the main US coronavirus disease aid program for small businesses during brief remarks in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, February 22, 2021. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
DIPLOMACY

Aligning US-Greek interests in the Biden era

[InTime News]
MEDIA EXPOSURE

The deadliest sin of all

OPINION

The climate and our defenses

[InTime News]
SEXUAL ABUSE

An issue or a spectacle?