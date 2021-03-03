OPINION

Bans without benefit

We are already in the third week of a hard lockdown.

One peculiarity of this phase is that we are suffering all the economic, educational and psychosocial side effects of the bans without seeing their benefit reflected in the epidemiological data.

It seems like we are struggling in vain, burning the last reserves of our patience.

That is why it is necessary to change the mix of the restrictive measures.

More targeted restrictions are needed, as well as other types of checks to improve the situation within the timeframe set by the government.

READ MORE
we-live-in-2021-not-19440
OPINION

We live in 2021, not 1944

rogue-ally0
OPINION

Rogue ally

[AP]
CYPRUS TALKS

Two states in Cyprus? Why not, then, a unitary one?

OPINION

Opposition or noise?

[ANA-MPA]
CYPRUS TALKS

The Cyprus issue today

Honor guards wearing protective masks march during the changing of the guard ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on Thursday. [Reuters]
OPINION

Greek-Turkish relations in a nutshell