Bans without benefit

We are already in the third week of a hard lockdown.

One peculiarity of this phase is that we are suffering all the economic, educational and psychosocial side effects of the bans without seeing their benefit reflected in the epidemiological data.

It seems like we are struggling in vain, burning the last reserves of our patience.

That is why it is necessary to change the mix of the restrictive measures.

More targeted restrictions are needed, as well as other types of checks to improve the situation within the timeframe set by the government.