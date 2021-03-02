Opposition or noise?

Greece has a lot on its plate right now, facing a number of challenges – from the fronts of public health and the economy to problems emanating from outside its borders – that are of vital importance to the overwhelming majority.

These are also the issues that form the stage of political activity and discourse, where the opposition should be contributing with constructive criticism and fruitful proposals.

This is the kind of opposition that Greece needs right now, one that is engaged, not one that expends all of its energies on making noise, echoing the cries of fanatics and fringe activists.