OPINION

Joining forces

The public healthcare system has withstood the weight of the pandemic without bending.

Now that the end of this emergency situation can be seen ahead, we have reached the point where the contribution of the private sector is necessary.

It is time for them to contribute, not because they are being coerced, not by doing the bare minimum, but with all their available resources.

For the past year now, we have been hearing that tackling the virus will be the “war of our generation.”

It is time for everyone to enlist and do their part.

