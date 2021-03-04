A boon for opportunists

No consideration can be so pressing as to justify the suspension of the rule of law. The decision to put the demolition of buildings that have been constructed illegally on the country’s coastline and in its forests strikes an indefensible blow to order.

However, it is also a blow to the credibility of the center-right administration, to the very essence of its policy, which is incompatible with the notion of allowing illegal activities to continue at the expense of the environment.

More importantly, it is completely incompatible with efforts to counter the damaging perception that at the end of the day, opportunists and rule-breakers always come out on top in Greece.