The Third Hellenic Republic recently passed a historical stress test. Its institutions have gone through the ravages of bankruptcy. They were shaken, but they did not collapse.

Now some people are looking for reasons to bring back their fantasies of civil war and set the stage for tension.

They have to be confronted by mature political parties – all the parties.

Whoever thinks of playing with fire will be the first to burn.

Greek society is concerned with different issues and has different values than they do, and wants a return to normality. Not a new artificial tension.