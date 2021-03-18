Demagogic irresponsibility

A new term was introduced on Wednesday in Greece’s political vocabulary: “provocative” legislation.

The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party called on the government “not to pass provocative legislation” so as not to provoke opposition rallies.

In other words, the main opposition is telling the ruling New Democracy party, which has the clear majority in Parliament, to resign from its constitutional mission in exchange for the respect of public health measures by the minority.

It is proposing the suspension of the legislative function under the threat of fueling the pandemic.