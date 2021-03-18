OPINION

Demagogic irresponsibility

A new term was introduced on Wednesday in Greece’s political vocabulary: “provocative” legislation. 

The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party called on the government “not to pass provocative legislation” so as not to provoke opposition rallies. 

In other words, the main opposition is telling the ruling New Democracy party, which has the clear majority in Parliament, to resign from its constitutional mission in exchange for the respect of public health measures by the minority. 

It is proposing the suspension of the legislative function under the threat of fueling the pandemic.

Politics
READ MORE
greeks-more-progressive-than-we-think0
OPINION

Greeks, more progressive than we think

eu-germany-and-skepticism-about-a-vaccine0
OPINION

EU, Germany and skepticism about a vaccine

the-past-and-the-future0
OPINION

The past and the future

objectivity-is-not-resignation0
OPINION

Objectivity is not resignation

Police carry out a search at stage actor and director Dimitris Lignadis’ home during an investigation earlier this month. Neither the Lignadis nor the Koufodinas affairs would have assumed the proportions they did had the government followed the proper procedures, the author claims. [InTime]
OPINION

‘For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law’

OPINION

Temperature is rising