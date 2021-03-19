OPINION

Profiting from fear

Europe is going through a dark moment of a very difficult ordeal, and it is an ordeal that everyone is going through across the continent, including Greece.

You can look at the data against countries like Germany, Italy or France, but this kind of tangible comparison does little to comfort the Greek people in their fears and concerns.

It does, however, expose the cynicism of those seeking to score points, to profit by betting on the public’s fear and anxiety. It exposes those who waste all their energy on stoking discontent.

This is an attitude that will go down in the collective conscience as an example of contributing nothing but negativity and accusations in a time of crisis.

